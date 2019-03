Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a male pedestrian on the Coleraine Road, Maghera shortly before midnight on Monday, 11 March.

The man, who is aged in his 60s, remains in hospital at this time.

PSNI

Inspector Brown said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1530 11/03/19.”