Aria Sail release new single ‘Runaway’

A husband and wife singer-songwriting team are gaining radio airplay in the UK and the Republic of Ireland for their newly released single ‘Runaway’.

Aria Sail (Paul and Charlene Bradley from Kilrea and Upperlands respectively) have just released The Runaway and are also busy working on an EP which will be released in January, followed by an album in the Spring of 2019.

Vocalist Charlene is also taking time to share her talent and experience of the music industry with young girls at an initiative run by Girls Rock NI this Saturday (December 15).

“I will be providing mentoring in vocals during a session on vocals/bass/electric guitar and drums. GRSNI is about encouraging and empowering women and girls of all ages to riff, rock and roll,” said Charlene.

“This taster session ’the right to be noisy’ is open to girls/non-binary youth aged between 8-18.

“It will be a really fun session with tips on vocal warm ups and how to enjoy the performance and giving them confidence as they start out in the music scene.”

Then to round off an incredibly busy year, Aria Sail will be performing at the closing of the city centre stage on Belfast’s Royal Avenue on December 23.

Charlene continued: “The stage was set up as part of the musical Christmas programme sponsored by Belfast City Council to attract people into the city following the Primark fire.

“We are very excited about this as we will be playing songs from our upcoming EP (release in January 19) and new songs from the planned album for release in the Spring.

“We will be on stage from 4.45pm that evening for about an hour and are looking forward to seeing people enjoying the shopping and the music.”

To find out more about Aria Sail, check our their Facebook page.