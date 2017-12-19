Army bomb vehicle causes traffic chaos after catching fire on M1

An army bomb vehicle caught fire on the M1 in Co Tyrone this morning.
The 'Snatch' vehicle caught fire at Dungannon around 7am - causing traffic chaos for morning motorists.
During the incident the M1 motorway was closed both ways between junctions 14 and 15 near Stangmore.
The motorway has since reopened.
A MoD spokesman said: "The Snatch ( a lightly armoured vehicle) had been part of a two vehicle ATO tasking for the PSNI.
"The vehicle is being recovered. No one was injured during the incident."
