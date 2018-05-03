Arson attack leaves home a gutted ruin

An arson attack left a family home a gutted ruin in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, May 3)

The incident, which happened at Parkanaur Road, Castlecaulfield near Dungannon has been strongly condemned by Ulster Unionist Assembly Member for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Rosemary Barton.

It’s understood the property belonged to a family who are highly respected within the local community and they had only recently moved out, with a view to putting the house up for sale.

Police are appealing for information following the blaze.

A report of a fire at the house was received by police at around 12.30am. The house, which has been completely destroyed as a result of the fire, was unoccupied at the time.

Sergeant McKinley said: “Whilst our enquiries at an early stage, we do believe at this time that the fire was started deliberately.

“I would therefore appeal to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the Parkanaur Road area at the time of the incident or who has any information which could assist us with our investigation, to contact police in Dungannon on 101 quoting reference number 33 03/05/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Hitting out at the attack Mrs Barton said: “Members of my staff visited the scene and expressed our sympathies with the family who had recently moved from the property and hoped to put the bungalow for sale in the near future.

“Fortunately, no one was in the bungalow at the time but the property is completely destroyed as a result of the fire.

“The PSNI and Fire Service are carrying out a forensic examination of the property to establish the cause of the fire and appealing for any information which could assist with the investigation.

“The family previously lived at this bungalow for 16 years and highly regarded in the local community.