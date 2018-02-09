Asda Cookstown celebrates 60th wedding anniversary with Doreen and Nathaniel

Where there is love, there is life!

This is certainly true for local Cookstown couple Doreen and Nathaniel Crookes who will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary this summer.

Doreen and Nathaniel are the winners of Asda Cookstown’s search to find some of the longest married couples from across the community this Valentine’s Day.

The couple went to the cinema for their first date, and were married on June 10, 1958 – with a growing family which now includes 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Doreen and Nathaniel said: “We are best friends, and still enjoy spending time together as much as ever. Our weekly trip to Asda Cookstown at the weekend is a highlight of our week as we get to see our granddaughter, Alex, who works there as a Section Leader.

“We are really looking forward to celebrating our diamond wedding anniversary in June with our family and friends. It will be a wonderful day to look back on all the happy times we have shared together, and reminisce about our wedding day all those years ago!”

Asda Cookstown Community Champion, Janice Gibson, added: “I always look forward to seeing Doreen and Nathaniel when they visit Asda Cookstown for their weekly shop – and it’s clear to see how they are very much still in love.

“I am so happy to be able to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the couple ahead of their big anniversary later this year.”