Asda Foundation attends the opening of the new First Steps Women’s Centre

Following a donation of £35k, Asda Cookstown General Store Manager, Peter Beckett, and Asda Cookstown Community Champion, Janice Gibson, were delighted to attend the recent opening of the refurbished First Steps Women’s Centre in Dungannon on behalf of the Asda Foundation.

Aimed at transforming the lives of local women, the First Steps Women’s Centre provides educational and training support, alongside health and well-being services.

As a direct result of the donation from Asda, the centre was able to improve the on-site facilities for service users through an extensive refurbishment project, including extending its childcare facilities.

Michael McGoldrick, Chief Executive of First Steps Women’s Centre, said: “We are very grateful for the continued support from Asda Cookstown Community Champion, Janice Gibson, and wider colleagues from the store. Without their help and encouragement, we wouldn’t be standing here with brand new facilities ready to offer life-saving and life-changing services to those in our community.”