Bald buddies raise £4K for charities

Two long-time friends and ‘baldies’ who grew their hair to help the fight against cancer, have raised £4,000.

Francie Heaney and Kevin Chung have split the money between the Prostrate Cancer Unit at Belfast City Hospital and the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

After the challenge Kevin and Francie returned to normal when local barber Kevin Murray shaved their heads

The Magherafelt men were joined by family and friends at a special presentation event in The Step Inn at Rainey Street in the town on Monday night.

And immediately after the presentation was out of the way a local barber stepped in to shave the heads of Francie and Kevin!

“I’m glad that’s all over,” said France who dyed his hair pink in the closing stages of what became known as ‘The Hair Raising Challenge.’

It started out as a joke in the bar over a month ago and the pair decided to give it a go with the aim of raising money for two good causes.

Kevin was relieved it was over too but admitted enjoying the whole experience.

Publican Brendan Masterson congratulated both men.

“Fair play to them,” he said. “It started as a bit of a joke or dare in the bar one night and the pair of them decided to get involved and raise money for good causes. So far we have £2,100 but after the auction we expect to raise more money.”

Brendan thanked all his staff for getting behind the challenge and everyone for their generous support over the past few weeks.

Kerry Devlin, who works in the bar, thanked Kevin and Francie.

“We are so grateful to live in such a wonderful community that have been so generous, especially at this time of year,” she said.

She thanked the following businesses for their support: O’Briens, Spoilt Belle, Sportique, McGlaughlin’s Pharmacy, Murray’s Barbers, Hutton’s Meats, McAlindens, Off The Diamond, Nichols men’s wear, Kelly’s Eurospar, Escape Beauty, McAtamney’s, Centra Cathcarts, Imperial palace, McClenaghans, Slims Kitchen, Fashion House, Kenny’s Garage, Snackbox, McAlisters off-licence, Cuddys.