Bardic Theatre pay tribute to colleague - 'the true definition of a gentleman'

Tributes have been paid to Dalglish Hetherington, a member of the Bardic Theatre in Donaghmore, County Tyrone, who has died.

"It is with deep sadness and shock that the Bardic Community learned of the untimely death of our esteemed colleague and friend, Dalglish Hetherington," they said in an online tribute.

"The true definition of a gentleman and professional - nothing was ever too much to ask of him.

"Our deepest sympathies are with his partner Karen, his children Jordyn, Jade and Adam and his larger family circle."

Donaghmore St Patrick's GAA Club said their thoughts are with his family.

They said in a Facebook post: "Due to the untimely passing of our dear friend, past player & coach, Dalglish Heatherington, all club activity this week has been cancelled. The clubs dinner dance is also postponed until further notice.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Dalglish’s large family circle and friends. May he rest in peace."