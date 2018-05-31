Bellaghy firm goes on the ‘Rampage’ for Macmillan!

Employees from Premier Electrics, an electrical contractor based in Bellaghy, have recently taken part in the Rampage Run to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Rampage Run is a 10km mud run challenge with gruelling 60 obstacles to overcome.

Premier Electrics had a team of 20 employees taking part and raised a total of £2000 for the charity.

Macmillan were voted by Premier Electrics’ employees as the company’s nominated charity for 2018 and the Rampage Run was their first fundraising initiative of the year.

Commenting on the donation Joanne Young, Corporate Fundraising Manager for Macmillan, said: “We really appreciate the efforts made by Premier Electrics staff to raise money for our cause.

“Fundraising is so important to us and without it we would not be able to provide the high-level care and support to people affected by cancer that we do.

“Well done to all who took part!”

Premier Electrics have plans for further fundraising initiatives throughout the year that will allow them to make additional donations and continue supporting this great cause.