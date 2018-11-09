‘Berserk’ lands top song writing prize for young Draperstown woman

Gemma Bradley from Draperstown has lifted the top prize at last weekend’s prestigious Christy Hennessey’s song writing competition in Kerry.

‘Berserk’, the debut song by the 22-year-old contemporary R&B student of modern music at the BIMM Institute in Dublin was awarded the top prize of €1000 at the IMRO (Irish Music Rights Organisation) sponsored event which has given the young songwriter a huge boost.

Gemma said: “I am so thrilled to be named the winner of this year’s Christie Hennessy competition. I still can’t believe it. Thanks so much to all of the judges for selecting me. It’s been such a surreal experience.”

Christie Hennessy, a Tralee native, began his music career at a young age when he moved to London, playing in clubs by night and working on building sites during the day.

Born in England and raised in the Sperrin Mountains, Gemma’s song-writing artistry has developed at break-neck-speed since childhood. This week Gemma releases the follow up to her award winning debut song ‘Hollow Heartbeat’.