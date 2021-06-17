Birthday honours for two Cookstown women

Sarah Thompson, a teacher at Orritor Nursery School received an MBE for services to pre-school education and with the Beavers at 1st Cookstown Scouts.

Linda Black received an honorary BEM for services to the Cookstown community, including the local hockey club.

Local Ulster Unionist Party Councillor Trevor Wilson congratulated the recipients.

He said: “I would like to congratulate Sarah Thompson and Linda Black who received recognition in the recent Queen’s Birthday Honours list. They have hugely enhanced our local community through their contributions to young people in the fields of education and sport.”

Speaking of about the award, Sarah, who celebrated with the children and her work colleagues at a small party in the nursery on Monday, said: “I’d like to thank my family, mum, dad, brother and sister in law for all their support.

“All the people that I work with at Orritor especially, Deborah and Leanne in the nursery.

“This is a team effort and it is as much for them as it is for me. A big thank you to all the children and parents over the years. It’s fantastic to have a job that I love going to every day.

“A special mention to my principal Kenny Wright who has guided me through my career. I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor and supporter.

“A big thanks to all Squirrels, Beavers and leaders, Sandra, Naomi, Anne and Rachel at First Cookstown.

“Again they are a great team and a pleasure to work with.”

Linda Black, who received a BEM, has brought honour to Cookstown through her sporting and coaching skills.

She has encouraged and enthused young people to participate in the sport of hockey for over 30 years.

She is a founding member, leader and coach of Cookstown Mini Hockey Club.

Cookstown Hockey Club said in a Facebook post: “Everyone here at Cookstown Hockey is immensely grateful for everything you do for us. True inspiration.

“Very proud club.”

