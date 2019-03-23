Body found in missing person search

Police searching for missing person Nicola Murray have recovered a body from the water north of Campbeltown in Scotland this afternoon (Saturday 23 March).

Inspector Colin Shaw said: “Nicola, who was 43 years old, was last seen leaving her home address in Cushendall at approximately 6.15pm on Saturday 16 March.

“A post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death, however, we are not treating it as suspicious at this time.

“Police would like to thank everyone involved in the search for Nicola.”