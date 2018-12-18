£100k investment in Tyrone salon creates jobs

Eight jobs have been created at a County Tyrone hair and beauty salon following a major £100k re-development scheme.

Business woman Roisin Doherty this week announced the revamp of her popular Coalisland business.

The multi award-winning salon has also introduced ‘Retail by Roisin Doherty’, a tailor-made hub, stocking specially curated beauty products, available to purchase within the salon.

Launched in 2015, Roisin Doherty Hair & Beauty burst onto the local scene and has experienced significant growth since first opening its doors.

The newly configured space will accommodate the business’ additional services and provide more opportunities for training and development of staff.

Roisin has worked alongside Cookstown based designer Neal Calvert, to create bespoke desks for all technicians with the latest technology included.

The salon has been adapted to create a more immersive setting for all customers, allocating more space for services such as nail treatments, makeup applications and facials.

Speaking on the exciting announcements, Managing Director, Roisin Doherty, who is a well-known social media personality, said the business opened in 2015.

“When I opened the business three years ago, I couldn’t have predicted how positively the local people would respond. We are delighted to be growing the team and developing the salon to cater to the needs of our customers. Everything has been carefully planned and considered so that we make optimal use of our space.

“The new retail hub enables our customers to purchase any of the products from their hair or beauty treatment, allowing them to use the same products as our experts.

“We operate a highly professional yet welcoming environment. Our awards are testament to our outstanding team.

“I am confident we can continue to go from strength to strength. Plans are already in place for the next phase of the business.”

Juggling life as a businesswoman and a social media influencer, Roisin has also seen her lifestyle blog grow vastly in popularity.

Admired across the beauty industry in Northern Ireland, Roisin’s blog showcases all her expert hints and tips and advice pieces in the world of beauty and fashion.

Discussions are currently in place for the opening of further premises for the brand in the near future.