Bridge opens on A6 as good weather aids progress

With the recent good weather the Department for Infrastructure’s contractor is making good progress on the construction of the £160m A6 Randalstown to Castledawson Dualling scheme.

Commuters will have noticed significant progress being made on a number of new over-bridges along the new route with the first of those, the Ballynafey Bridge, opening on Monday.

The bridge will carry traffic from the Ballynafey and Ranaghan roads over the new dual carriageway and it will enable the important link for the local community between Moneynick Road and Staffordstown Road to be maintained.

The opening of the Ballynafey over-bridge will allow the temporary closure of Derrygowan Road from July 16 2018 to 30 June 2019.

This will enable the new carriageway embankment works and completion of the Derrygowan over-bridge and the permanent ‘stopping up’ of Gallagh Road from this week.

The A6 Randalstown to Castledawson Dualling Scheme will upgrade this key transport corridor used by almost 20,000 vehicles each day, by reducing journey times and improving journey reliability.

It will also improve safety through the dualling of this section as it will segregate strategic and local traffic.

It’s almost two years since Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard announced his decision to proceed with the A6 Randalstown to Castledawson dualling scheme.

Work on the 14km stretch of roadway is expected to be completed by 2020.

Road closures and delays have created a headache for motorists, and more are in the pipeline over the coming months.

Mr Hazzard said at the time he was redressing the infrastructure deficit, particularly west of the Bann.

“I am determined to contribute towards economy growth in a regionally balanced way and I believe it is vital that infrastructure projects such as this are prioritised,” he said.