Businesses attend final digital breakfast event

More than 40 businesses attended the third Mid Ulster Digital Seminar, with breakfast at the Burnavon, Cookstown.

The free seminar delivered by 42Digital and funded by Mid Ulster District Council, was the final in the latest series of three practical guidance and advice seminars to be held in Mid Ulster this autumn.

This event focused on how to achieve online growth with a digital strategy and brand. The two workshops delivered by Andi Jarvis of Eximo Marketing, and Aiden McGale of Affinity Digital, provided insights, tips and guidance on how to build a digital strategy and LinkedIn profile. Local businesswoman Naomh McElhatton, founder of SMART Global and the DANI Awards also shared her success story.

Comments from those who attended the final seminar included, ‘Very informative and engaging; a productive morning’, ‘Excellent tips for small businesses’, ‘I found it very valuable and relevant to me in my industry’, and ‘Inspiring’.

One delegate who attended the event won the unique prize of a half day of free digital support for their business.

Councillor Derek McKinney, Chair of the Policy and Resources Committee of the Council explained: “The Council is keen to ensure our businesses have access to the advice and guidance they need.

“Although we have just finished the latest series of digital seminars, businesses can keep an eye out for future events and workshops via the Council website at www.midulstercouncil.org/Business.

“I’d also like to thank Daryl Conway from 42 Digital for delivering these events on behalf of the Council.”

Contact the Council’s Economic Development tel 03000 132 132, for more information.