CDE headquarters set to open in New Year

CDE is on course to move into its new Centre of Excellence in Cookstown in the first half of 2019, after the developer handed over the impressive new campus to the company.

The new offices will enable the fast-growing business to continue to expand its team, providing space for over 400 staff across areas including engineering, product development, and business services.

It will be the world’s largest campus dedicated to the wet processing of materials in the sand and aggregates, mining, construction and demolition waste recycling, industrial sands and environmental sectors.

The company has experienced significant growth in its business during recent years, driven by an increase in demand within export markets.

CDE Chairman, Tony Convery, says: “Today marks an important milestone in this significant project for the company.

“I want to pay tribute to the team involved, including our own team, as well as the architects, Teague and Sally, and the building contractor, Felix O’Hare.

“We very much look forward to moving into the new offices in the first half of 2019.”

The company’s Managing Director, Brendan McGurgan, adds: “Our new offices will provide the CDE team with an environment that matches their excellence, ambition and reputation.

“It will also be a base that we will be very proud to bring customers from around the world to visit.

“Importantly, the new space will support collaboration and team-working, which is crucial to delivering the new ideas, products and innovations that will drive CDE’s future growth.”

CDE was founded by company chairman Tony Convery in 1992 and has developed rapidly over the ensuing years.