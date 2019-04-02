Cloughbane Farm ‘thrilled’ to receive best product award for new range

Pomeroy-based Cloughbane Farm Foods has picked up the Best New Product from a small company award for its Spicy Lentil and Root Vegetable Casserole at the 15th Northern Ireland Food and Drink Awards.

Held by the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) and supported by Ulster Bank, the awards are widely recognised as a crucial measure of commercial success for food and drink manufacturers.

Over 400 people attended the gala event in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, which offered local companies a unique opportunity to showcase their commitment to excellence in front of industry stakeholders and customers.

Speaking after the win, Lorna Robinson, managing director, Cloughbane Farm said they were thrilled to collect the award and had received “great feedback” on the range. She said: “Spicy Lentil and Root Vegetable Casserole is one of the newest additions to our expanding range of meat free options.

“Suitable for vegans, the casserole is low in fat and sugar, whilst also providing one your five-a-day.”