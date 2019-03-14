Concrete pumping business builds solid foundation for entrepreneur

A Mid Ulster entrepreneur has built a solid foundation for business success after launching his own concrete pumping business, thanks to the support of the Go For It Programme, in association with Mid Ulster District Council.

This project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland (2014- 2020) Programme.

Serghei Hamchevici, originally from Moldova, made the life changing decision to turn his back on long-term employment and chase his dream of running his own business, after spotting a gap in the market for a specialist concrete pumping company.

Serghei launched Ulster Concrete Pumping in May 2018, after going through the Go For It Programme and raising the necessary capital required to purchase a specialised mobile concrete pump.

Serghei explains: “I was inspired by my wife, who recently took over a thriving clothing alteration and dry-cleaning business.

“I had worked part-time in the concrete pumping industry, alongside my full-time job, and saw a niche in the market to use small portable pumps, which could be used for day to day building and domestic needs such as driveways and house foundations.”

With less than one year of trading under his belt, Ulster Concrete Pumping is operating ahead of projected sales estimated in the business plan which Serghei refers to as his ‘route map’ to monitor the progress of his business. “Without the Go For It programme, turning my idea into a feasible business would not have been possible, their help and support was essential.

“I sat down with my business advisor from Cookstown Enterprise Centre and they helped me to put together my business plan.

“We looked at everything from finance to forecasting. It really opened my eyes to what was involved.

“I also attended a range of free workshops provided by the programme, including business planning, market research and financial forecasting. These were fantastic and really helped me to learn and grow as a new business owner.”

The Go For It Programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies.

It provides expert advice and help to develop a business plan, helping entrepreneurs turn ideas into commercial businesses.