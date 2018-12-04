Cookstown firm in trade mission

Cookstown-based Metro CCTV will join a group of 16 local firms attending a near market trade mission to Manchester.

Organised by Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and Ulster Bank, the two-day visit takes place on Thursday and Friday and forms part of a series of near market visits by NI Chamber and Ulster Bank designed to help local firms exploit the opportunities in larger cities in GB.

Firms will attend tailored briefings and introductions from organisations such as Laing O’Rourke, Manchester City Council, North West Construction Hub and Skanska. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to attend a networking event in collaboration with Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce and North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

Commenting on the visit, Ruari Fearon, Sales Manager at Metro CCTV, said: “Metro Surveillance Group are delighted to be participating in the near market visit to Manchester organised by NI Chamber and Ulster Bank.

“The use of bespoke video analytic based surveillance systems within the CCTV sector has become increasingly prevalent in recent years and companies have come to the realisation that such systems are vital tools in internal management and external security.

“Our company has been rapidly growing over the past few years and this visit provides with the right networking opportunities to continue this growth in the ever lucrative GB market.”

Tanya Anderson, Head of SME Development at Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry was delighted to be working with Ulster Bank to provide its members with the opportunity to extend their networks and exploit opportunities in a larger city. “For many companies GB represents the first step to doing business outside Northern Ireland. Manchester is a city renowned for industry and innovation and is a market where NI Chamber has an extensive and established network via the British Chambers of Commerce and member companies who already have a presence there,” she said.

Nigel Walsh, director, Commercial Banking at Ulster Bank, said working with NI Chamber of had provided a really valuable opportunity help connect customers with new insights and markets.