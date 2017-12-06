Entrepreneurs urged to ‘Go For It’ support

Aspiring entrepreneurs are being urged to ‘Go For It’ by accessing free support as part of the new Northern Ireland Business Start Up Programme.

‘Go For It’ is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme, and local Councils, and is delivered by a team of highly experienced business mentors.

The Programme helps individuals considering starting their own business to produce a Business Plan, one of the most important steps in starting a new business and moving into self-employment. Tailored advice and training support are also provided through the programme to individuals at this critical start-up stage.

Local resident Victoria Corr had an idea for a new fashion boutique and received support, guidance and a Business Plan to help her vision become a reality and she is delighted to have recently opened her ‘Bella Rosa’ fashion boutique in Ballygawley.

She said, “My business advisor was fantastic in shaping my business idea and getting me prepared to take the next step on my business start journey by developing my Business Plan.

“This is now my blue print of how I aim to grow my business over the next few years.”

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton met Victoria to congratulate her and welcomed the support for the Programme, “Mid Ulster is the highest performing area in terms of entrepreneurial activity in Northern Ireland, and the Council is determined to ensure this position is sustained.

“I would encourage any aspiring entrepreneur to get involved in the programme, just like Victoria did, no matter what stage your idea is at. All it takes to start the process is a call to an Advisor or a visit to the ‘Go For It’ website to arrange a meeting!”

For more information call 0800 027 0639; or visit your local enterprise agency.