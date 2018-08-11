Expressions of interest in new business park

Businesses are being invited to express their interest in potential expansion or re-location opportunities presented by a proposed new business park development in Maghera.

The early stage ‘expressions of interest’ represent the next step in Mid Ulster District Council’s plans to develop a former high school site in the south Derry town to create up to eight serviced sites, with qualifying businesses constructing their own purpose-built facilities ranging in size from 4,000sqft to 20,000sqft.

The land on the Tobermore Road has been earmarked as an industrial site to address a gap in the availability of industrial land locally and to meet an identified demand from local businesses.

The Council has already submitted a ‘Proposal of Application Notice’ (PAN), signalling its intention to apply for planning permission on the site, and is currently also engaged in a 12 week period of community consultation.

Formally capturing the level of demand, together with more detailed requirements of interested businesses both in the Mid Ulster area and beyond, will help to further inform the Council’s approach to its planning application and the site’s final use.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Sean McPeake, said: “We already know that there is demand for a mixed-use site of this kind in this location from our contact with local businesses, as well as more broadly through our strategic work to develop both our region’s Economic Development Strategy and the Mid Ulster Community Plan.

“As we progress towards making a planning application and are seeking the views of the local community, it is timely also to begin to capture the specific needs of businesses, not just in the immediate area of Maghera, but further afield”.

To view details of the former Maghera High School site go to www.midulstercouncil.org/magheraPAN or to submit an Expression of Interest form visit www.midulstercouncil.org/magheraEOI.