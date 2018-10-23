Growing your business with a good website

Almost 50 businesses attend the second in the latest series of Mid Ulster Breakfast Digital Seminars in The Elk, Toomebridge.

The free seminar delivered by 42Digital and funded by Mid Ulster District Council, was the second in a new series of three practical guidance and advice seminars to be held in Mid Ulster.

This event focused on how to achieve growth with your website. The two workshops delivered by Daithi Conlon from Website NI and Andrea McShane from Bloom Creative Market, provided insights, tips and guidance on the features and tools that can be used to improve your website.

Local businessman Colm Grimes Managing Director, CK International also shared his experience of the impact on the company’s growth after launching a new website in 2015.

Comments from those who attended seminar two included, ‘Thankful that Mid Ulster District Council is running these workshops to help and support small local businesses’, ‘Very informative, current and useful’ and, ‘A really excellent event’.

The final seminar will explore ‘Achieving Online Growth with a Digital Strategy and Brand’ and is scheduled for Wednesday November 14 at the Burnavon, Cookstown, from 8.30am – 10.30am, with breakfast served from 8am.

Two leading UK digital experts, Andi Jarvis and Aiden McGale will share their knowledge, experience and answer your questions during a 40-minute panel discussion. Following this, everyone will have the choice of attending one of two practical workshops designed to provide advice and guidance on; Developing a Digital Marketing Strategy and, Using LinkedIn to develop your personal brand.

Local company, SMART Global, will also be on hand to share their digital success story and provide insights into what is required to develop an online brand and strategy to achieve growth. Delegates attending the event will have the unique opportunity to win one half day of free digital support for their business, from one of the digital experts present.

Cllr Sean McPeake, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council said the council is keen to ensure businesses have access to the advice and guidance they need. “In an ever-growing digital world, our hope that these seminars will help businesses to maximise their use of digital techniques, to drive their growth and sales,” he said.