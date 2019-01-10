Magherafelt firm set for Las Vegas trip

Magherafelt based Bloc Blinds will be showcasing its new all-in-one smart home device ‘Bloc iQ’ at CES 2019 in Las Vegas this week.

The global gathering is the tech world’s biggest event for innovators and breakthrough technologies and this year will attract 4,000 exhibitors and over 180,000 visitors.

The patent-pending Bloc iQ device will revolutionise the smart home. It uniquely includes all Internet of Things (IoT) features in one device allowing users to choose bespoke settings for each room. Bloc iQ is designed to increase home comfort and security and will also allow for energy savings due to light and heat level monitoring. Features include a camera, thermometer, lighting and sensors, allowing for seamless integration into the home environment.

“We are looking forward to demonstrating Bloc iQ’s exclusive attributes at CES to kick off an exciting 2019,” said managing director Cormac Diamond.

“The capabilities of smart technology are paving the way for futuristic homes and the growth of smart home technology over the last few years has been phenomenal. We believe what consumers want are smarter, simpler everyday devices. Bloc iQ will offer convenience, control and efficiency – and is significant in enabling independence in the home and facilitating assisted living.”

Established in 2008, Bloc Blinds has seen a 40% rise in turnover over the last three years.