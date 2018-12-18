Mid Ulster Council backs ‘super highway’

Mid Ulster District Council is to mount an intensive lobbying campaign aimed at creating a Sperrins super highway ultimately linking the M1 and M2.

The move follows a notice of motion by Ulster Unionist councillor George Shiels tabled at the monthly meeting on Thursday night.

“I was more than delighted with the support my motion received from across the political spectrum of Mid Ulster District Council,” said Councillor Shiels.

“Members accepted that the council district could become a wasteland, sandwiched between the two super roads, ie the M1 and M2.

“If the department for Infrastructure can be convinced of the need for a Superhighway then other roads like the Lough Fea Road could also benefit as tangential feeder routes.”

“We in Mid Ulster should not be birdie mouthed in our requests, we are as entitled to proper roads as those along the A6 or A5. We won’t get if we don’t ask.”

Council officers are expected to undertake research, majoring on economic, social and environmental hazards and benefits, expanding on work already done arguing for the Cookstown bypass.

Councillor Shiels argued that the creation of a 100 mile ring road taking in Belfast and bringing Mid Ulster “in from the cold”, was imperative to the district’s future growth in terms of investment in industry, tourism and economic development.