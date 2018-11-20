Milesian Manor director scoops innovation award

Cara Macklin, director of Northern Ireland’s First Lifestyle Home Milesian Manor in Magherafelt, has scooped the award for Innovation at the 2018 Women in Business awards.

Recognised for her entrepreneurial flair and innovation in business, Cara’s vision to create a completely new-concept care home in Northern Ireland – Milesian Manor - and to completely transform an industry has paid off.

The Women in Business Awards celebrate, reward and acknowledge the hard work and achievements of some of the most successful, entrepreneurial and inspiring business women throughout Northern Ireland.

Now in their 8th year, the awards allow all sectors and industries to come together for an evening of celebration to recognise the best of home grown talent and the valuable contribution that women make to the economic life of Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the awards, Cara said: “I am completely over the moon, humbled and so delighted to be receiving this award amongst such inspirational businesswomen.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our team at Milesian Manor and the wider Macklin Care Home Group without whom, this award would not be possible.

“The ethos within Milesian Manor was built on a three-fold approach; care with heart, life of fulfilment, heart of the community – our staff are embedded within this and work tirelessly giving first-class care to our residents.”

Owned and operated by the multi–award winning, Macklin Group, who have been successfully operating care homes in Northern Ireland for the last 32 years, Milesian Manor Lifestyle Care Home opened in Magherafelt in May 2018 and recently reached 100 per cent occupancy.

Its point of difference is that it boasts a bar, beauty and hair salon, spa bathroom, café and even a cinema, and a wellness garden with the aim of giving people in their later years an exceptional quality of life combined with first-class care.

Creating a beautiful home that focused on more than just “cure and care”, residents live an active and engaging life, through a fulfilled lifestyle programme, led by an expert team of nurses and support staff.

The aim is to reflect the activities the residents may have enjoyed throughout their lives, from dancing and singing to yoga and mindfulness.

Residents are encouraged to lead independent lives full of enjoyment.