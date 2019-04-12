New meal range appeals to ‘flexitarian diet’

Pomeroy-based Cloughbane Farm has launched a new range of plant-based meals which has secured listings with Henderson Group, owners of the Spar, Eurospar, Vivo and Vivoxtra franchises.

Following an investment of over £200,000, the vegetarian selection, which includes casserole, lasagne and pasta bake is now available in stores across the province. It also includes two dishes suitable for vegan diets.

The range has already won an industry award, with Spicy Lentil & Root Vegetable Casserole picking up ‘Best New Product from a Small Company’ at the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Awards.

Lorna Robinson, managing director, Cloughbane Farm explains what led the company to develop its first meat free products:

“Consumer habits are evolving, and the past 12 months have seen a surge in demand for plant-based meal options.

“The emergence of the flexitarian diet also means that these products no longer appeal exclusively to people who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet – they have mass market appeal.

“The Cloughbane Veggi range includes lots of family favourites which are low in fat and sugar, as well as options which are gluten and dairy free.

“As with all our prepared meals, we have developed these products on our farm using fresh, quality ingredients, most of which are locally grown.

“The span of what we now offer means that everyone in the family can enjoy the taste and convenience of Cloughbane Farm products.

“We’re proud to be offering customers even more choice and are thrilled to have secured listings with the Henderson Group.

“With more stockists to be announced soon, everyone in Northern Ireland should have a supplier close by.

“Innovation is constant at Cloughbane Farm and we’re already looking forward to seeing how the Cloughbane Veggi range develops.”

Steven Kennedy, Henderson Group said Cloughbane Farm has been a trusted supplier to Henderson Group for many years - sharing our passion for quality, value and great taste.