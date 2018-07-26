Typifix Quicktag is tops in Tobermore

EAR tagging suckled calves single handed has been made a simpler and safer job according to Tobermore producer Derek McKinney.

Thanks to Typifix tissue sampling tags for BVD testing from QuickTag, the Mid Ulster District councillor believes his farming life has been made easier.

“Like most working with a suckler herd I have had near misses and painful injuries,” Derek explained. “So a safe handling system and using Typifix tissue sampling tags has been a priority in recent years. They keep improving their tags and as regards BVD sampling we have never had a single ‘insufficient sample’ report back from the lab.

“Now obtained from Erica Thom at her Killeen Animal Health store on the Gulladuff Road, Bellaghy these tags do the job time and again.”

Aside from a suckler herd of mainly half bred Limousin cows run with a Limousin bull the McKinney family buy in some calves to rear. All stock being sold on as stores, mostly through Richard Beattie’s saleyard in Draperstown.

He added: “In 2014 I was encouraged to gain election for this rural area, Moyola, on to Mid Ulster District Council and find the role very satisfying. As a farmer representing a rural area I find a councillor’s work interesting. but it is always a balancing act as regards time. Coming home from a long meeting to then deal with cows calving or sheep lambing into the early hours brings a councillor back down to earth! Hence the emphasis here on decent handling facilities plus Typifix livestock ID and BVD sampling tags to make working with cattle less stressful for man and beast alike.”