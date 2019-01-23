Tyrone shoe shop picks up leading Irish retailer award

A County Tyrone shoe shop has been crowned this year’s Rainbow Club Irish Retailer of the Year.

Pattersons Shoes at Scotch Street, Dungannon is a long standing family-run store which attracts customers from all over the Mid Ulster district.

Chair of local District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake congratulated them on winning such an “impressive and prestigious accolade”.

“To be named the Irish Retailer of the Year is a fantastic achievement and definitely something to be extremely proud of,” he said this week.

“Winning this award is testament to the dedication, commitment and hard work the Patterson family put into the shop every single day.

“It’s no surprise that the business has been running for over 70 years.”

Councillor McPeake praised the owners for their efforts in difficult economic circumstances for many local businesses.

He continuted: “To have such a unique, independent, family business not only surviving but thriving in today’s economic climate where large, commercial franchises are ‘the norm’ is really quite a remarkable accomplishment and proves just how popular Pattersons is not only in Dungannon but further afield and throughout Ireland.

“I wish the family and the store many more years of success.”

Scott Patterson from the shop, added: “For over 30 years we have been supplying and dyeing satin shoes for brides, bridesmaids, mothers of the bride and guests going to weddings, as well as ladies attending all sorts of special occasions.

“From the very start, we have striven to be the best supplier of satin shoes in Ireland and now that it’s finally happened we can’t believe it and are absolutely ecstatic!

“We regard the win as a massive achievement for the shop and for Dungannon town in what are widely regarded as tough economic times.

“It has built up its reputation in the local community for a good quality service over the past 70 years and looks set to maintain its reputation for many more years to come.”

Rainbow Club is an award-winning and global manufacture of satin shoes and winning the award means that Pattersons, renowned for supplying and dyeing satin shoes, is the number one supplier in the whole of Ireland.

Although specialising in wedding shoes, Pattersons Shoes also stock handbags, hats, etc as well as an extensive range of ladies and mens footwear for the discerning customer.