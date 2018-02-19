Call for report into controversial killing

There’s been a call for a report into the controversial killing of a man in Aughnacloy to be released.

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew called for the publication of the Crowley Report into the death of Aidan McAnespie.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA said: “Wednesday (21st February) will mark the 30th anniversary of the killing of Aidan McAnespie.

“His family have waited too long for the full details of his death to be released.

“I attended Crowley enquiry to give evidence as I was there on the day Aidan was shot and was one of the first on the scene.

“I gave evidence in the hope of helping the family get truth and justice in relation to Aidan’s killing.

“I am happy to have the evidence I supplied made public and I would encourage others who participated to call for the release of this information.

“Next Sunday (February 25) will see the ‘Time for Truth Legacy March’ organised by the Time for Truth Committee and I would encourage all families and victims to attend.”

Twenty-four-year-old Aidan McAnespie, from Aughnacloy, was shot in 1988 less than 300 yards from a permanent British Army/RUC checkpoint in the town.

His family say he had been previously harassed by security forces (since the age of 17).

Police said he had been shot as the result of the accidental discharge of a weapon in the checkpoint - a version of events disputed by the family.

Charges were initially brought against a soldier for manslaughter but were dropped. The soldier was fined for negligent discharge of the weapon.