Calor NI Leisure Show springs into action with fun-fuelled launch

Local man Billy Nutt welcomed traders and exhibitors alike to the adrenaline-packed launch, which featured a spectacular parkour demonstration.

Anticipation is mounting ahead of this year’s second annual Calor NI Leisure Show, as dozens of exhibitors joined forces recently in an action-packed launch at Lisburn’s impressive Eikon Centre.

Speaking on behalf of Nutt Promotions, well-known local man Billy Nutt gave a warm welcome to exhibitors and sponsors of the event alike, as he announced to a delighted crowd that due to the success of last year’s event the inaugural show which is running for the second year is set to open for one full additional day due to popular demand.

Launching over the weekend of November 2, 3 and 4, Nutt Promotions will once again highlight some of the finest caravans, motorhomes, boats, jet skis, tents, cycles, fishing and all things under the leisure banner that Northern Ireland has to offer, and this year it is set to be held across two jam-packed halls for the first time.

Founder of Nutt Travel, Billy Nutt MBE, who has been involved in motorsport for over 40 years, explained: ‘‘On behalf of Nutt Promotions, we are delighted that, in 2018, the Eikon Exhibition Centre have now added a further larger hall, enabling us to continue with our planned expansion. We are absolutely delighted with the set-up here, and last year for us was just unbelievable. This has given us the space to not only expand the products which were on offer last year but to incorporate new leisure pursuits such as fishing. I’m sure the fishing lake will be a great attraction in the new hall this year with the opportunity for the public to try their hand at casting. We also have more boats, more cycles and more outdoor gear on display with both Decathlon and Go Outdoors coming onboard. The thing we love about the Leisure Show is that local businesses come together and work as a team - I think it is just brilliant.’’

Billy also delightedly announced that renowned chef Paula McIntyre will be at the show for three days with three demonstrations per day.

Show sponsors including Downtown Radio and main sponsor, Calor NI

Paula enthused: ‘‘I’m delighted to be involved. Confined cooking facilities needn’t be a barrier to delicious food.

‘‘I’ll be using the best of local ingredients to cook up dishes that can be prepared on a couple of rings or butane camper stove, I have first-hand experience of cooking in a campervan so it’ll be great to be able to show what can be done to the wider audience!’’

With a launch which included an eye-popping somersaulting spectacle from the Go-Fyt Warriors, who will be hosting a fun-fuelled challenge on the day suitable for all ages, this year’s show promises to provide all-round entertainment for the entire family. Representative Kevin Howlette said: ‘‘We’re delighted to have Go-Fyt Warrior here in a series of races and challenges for you all to become NI Warriors. Once you enter our ninja challenge your life will never be the same again.’’

The family-friendly event, which this year will also host a new dog show, will also boast refreshments, entertainment and camping packages - and is offering trips to local shopping centres for those wanting to make the most out of their weekend. Billy added: ‘‘Last year we were happy to welcome members of the Caravan Club and Motorhome Owners Club to stay with us in Balmoral Park for the weekend.

‘‘We are delighted that this year this arrangement will continue and will be extended to members of the Republic of Ireland branches of these clubs. We plan to have over 500 units camping with us over that weekend with something for all to see and do. For three nights stay plus three days admission, including a shuttle service into Lisburn city centre and Sprucefield on Friday and Saturday morning with entertainment on Saturday evening altogether for £20 / euros and £15 / euros for OAPs.’’ A free shuttle transfer service will also operate from Lisburn Railway Station to the show site at Balmoral Park.

Calor’s Andrew Sands, Cylinder Sales Rep, added they can’t wait to return: ‘‘Calor has been operating now for over 80 years across Northern and Republic of Ireland. When we exhibited at last year’s show, we were blown away by its success and the interest we received for Calor products.’’ Calor NI Leisure Show will run on Friday, November 2 from 2pm - 10pm and Saturday and Sunday, November 3 and 4 from 10am until 5pm.

Tickets and online

Visit: nileisure.com; and Like the NI Leisure Show Facebook page at: facebook.com/N.I.LeisureShow for updates.