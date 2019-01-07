Car headed in direction of Cookstown after ATM theft attempt

Detectives investigating the attempted theft of an ATM on Sunday are appealing for information about a dark coloured VW Passat seen heading in the direction of Cookstown.

A telehandler/digger was used to smash through a shop in the attempt to steal the ATM at the Spar on Old Mountfield Road around 4am.

Digger used in attempted theft

"Alert passers by and a quick response from all Police districts involved meant the gang left empty handed," said Cookstown police in a social media post.

"Ourselves and Dungannon crews carried out multiple searches of vehicles and occupants stopped at Dunnamore, Creggan, Drum Road, Carrickmore, Drumnakilly and Six Mile Cross areas immediately after the incident.

"CID are still looking to locate a dark coloured VW Passat believed to have left the filling station and headed in the direction of Cookstown."