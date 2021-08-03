Centra is anchor tenant for new Toome forecourt development

The opening of the new Centra convenience store by Ryan and Ciara Cathcart takes the total number of Centra stores in Northern Ireland to over 100.

Located on an important route linking Belfast and the Northwest, which is itself undergoing major upgrade works, the new A6 Motorway Services site is situated at a key arterial roundabout outside Toome.

The site is being developed in two phases, with the first phase consisting of a 4,400sq ft retail unit, where the Centra store is located. An additional adjacent inline unit of 1,400sq ft, suitable for a café, is also available for lease.

New Centra store at A6 Motorway Services site outside Toome.

This phase of the development also features a forecourt operation, car wash and additional 60 car parking spaces, with ultra-fast electric charge points due to be installed later this year.

Phase 2 of the development will comprise of a 4,000sq ft drive thru restaurant with an additional 50 car parking spaces.

Planning consent has been given for the drive thru and the site is at present available for lease.

Speaking about the development, Liam McAuley, Associate Director, Avison Young in Northern Ireland said: “We are delighted to have secured Musgrave Northern Ireland as the anchor tenant for the new A6 Motorway Services development.

"The new Centra store looks great and we look forward to seeing more tenants join the scheme in the coming months.

“This is prime retail site along a busy route, with a number of companies also located within the immediate vicinity. The site provides a great opportunity for food and convenience retail brands toexpand their footprint in the Toome area,” adds Liam.

Trevor Magill, Managing Director for Musgrave in Northern Ireland, said “At Musgrave, we have ambitious plans for the Centra network as we continue to grow our portfolio of stores across Northern Ireland, now above 100 stores. Cathcart’s Centra Toome is the latest example of this and I have no doubt customers will be impressed with what’s on offer.

"We are delighted to be working once again with Ryan and Ciara Cathcart and wish them and their wider team every success.”

