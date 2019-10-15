Chickens dumped near fly-tipping blackspot

A Mid Ulster councillor has described the dumping of more than 30 chickens by the roadside in Cookstown as “shocking”.

Councillor Trevor Wilson appealed to anyone who has information about the incident at Tullywiggan Bridge, near the Mid Ulster Sports Arena, to report it to Mid Ulster Council.

Thirty-two birds were found by a passer-by on Friday but 17 were already dead and the rest will be re-homed.

Councillor Wilson, who sits on the council’s environment committee, said the incident was “unusual and worrying”.

The Ulster Unionist member said he could not understand how anyone could stoop so low. “It’s important that information about incidents like this are passed to council,” he said. “It’s absolutely disgusting.”

Local man, Sebastian Graham explained the birds were astray. “A few volunteers eventually caught the birds. Overall 32 were caught. Unfortunately 17 were already dead by the time we got to the site. They had either been dumped dead or were killed by foxes.” Mr Graham also raised concerns about ongoing fly-tipping at nearby Ardcumber Road.

He said a team of volunteers collected over 20 bags of general household rubbish, including metal, wood, gym equipment, 25 paint tins and chemicals and took it to the council recycling yard. Mr Graham added it has been going on years and expressed the hope that by highlighting it those responsible would stop.

A Council spokesperson said: "The Council removed approximately 20 dead chickens which had been dumped at the Tullaghoge Fort car park. DAERA also removed a number of live chickens from the site. No household waste was discovered at the scene."

