Christmas bin collections in Mid Ulster

Bins scheduled to be collected on Christmas Day (Tuesday December 25) in Mid Ulster district will take place this Saturday, December 22.

Mid Ulster Council are asking householders to ensure their bins are at the kerbside by 7.30am this weekend.

Bins normally collected on Boxing Day, Wednesday December 26, will be collected on Saturday, December 29.

Once again the council is stressing that bins for collection must be at the kerbside by 7.30am.

Bins normally collected on New Year’s Day, Tuesday January 1, will be collected on Saturday 5 January. Please ensure your bin is at the kerbside by 7.30am.

The recycling centres will close on Christmas Eve, December 24 at 3.30pm and reopen on Thursday December 27. The Council offices in Cookstown, Dungannon and Magherafelt will be closed from Monday December 24 to Friday December 28 (inclusive) and on Tuesday January 1.