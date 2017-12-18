Christmas can be a difficult time for many

In her Christmas message, the Chairperson of Mid Ulster District Council Councillor Kim Ashton is asking local people to spare a thought for the elderly, some of whom live alone.

Wishing everyone across the district a very happy and peaceful Christmas, Councillor Ashton said Christmas was a time of the year that can be hard to cope with for many people, especially those who have lost loved ones.

She said: “This time of year can be very difficult for many people and families who will have an empty seat at the Christmas table.

“A lot of us have lost friends and family members who will be truly missed. It’s important that while we’re all rushing about getting ready for the festivities, we spare a thought for our elderly neighbours or those living alone and remember to pay them a visit this Christmas. That small act of kindness will mean a great deal to them and could just make their Christmas.”

The district’s first lady also paid tribute to the sterling work carried out during the year by the many community groups in Mid Ulster.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all the community organisations that work so hard in our district,” she continued.

“It never ceases to amaze me, the amount of work that goes on by the countless volunteers in Mid Ulster. It has been a great honour for me to attend so many Christmas light switch on events across the district and a sincere thank you to you all for inviting me to your community events.

“It has genuinely been a privilege to represent you as Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, and I look forward to seeing you all in the New Year.”