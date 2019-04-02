College hosts Bring It On event for students

Secondary school students had the opportunity to experience the very latest in cutting-edge technology at Northern Regional College’s Bring It On event, hosted at the college’s Magherafelt campus.

Over 40 students from Magherafelt High School and Sperrin Integrated College spent the day trying out high-tech professional software and innovative hardware that they cannot get their hands on in the classroom and learning about a range of digital careers – from cyber security to programming to animation.

Students not only had the opportunity to test out some of the most-up-to-date industry equipment available right now, they also got to hear from some of Northern Ireland’s largest employers.

A diverse range of organisations, from local tech heavyweight Kainos, the Cyber Unit of the PSNI and the Health and Social Care Board, gave students an insight into what a career in technology could mean for them.

Judith Knox, IT and Computing lecturer at NRC, said: “This event gives students the opportunity to see what is available to them in terms of a career in the digital sector.”