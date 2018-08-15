Comhaltas branch set up in Cookstown

Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann, the community organisation responsible for the promotion of traditional music, dance and language has formed a new branch in Cookstown.

Founded in 1951, ‘Comhaltas’ provides an outlet for the development of musicians, dancers and singers and provides classes and ‘Fleadh Cheoil’ throughout Ireland and beyond.

The Cookstown branch has formed following the successful development of other branches throughout County Tyrone.

It is the intention of the group to fully participate in events organised by Comhaltas be they local, regional or national.

The local branch committee was formed in late June and is busy laying the groundwork for classes to commence in the autumn.

They are eager to hear from local people interested in traditional music.

Bernard Gillen, Chairperson of the Cookstown branch said: “We are delighted that Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann is organising in Cookstown as it will enable those with an interest in Irish traditional music to further develop their talents.

“Cookstown is renowned for its wealth of talent in regards to Irish traditional music so we are delighted to assist and promote them among other enthusiasts throughout the country.

“ We are also grateful for the support provided by the Tyrone County Board of Comhaltas to help us get up and going”.

For more information about Comhaltas in Cookstown or if you would be interested in attending classes please email cookstowncomhaltas@hotmail.com or contact 07736248092/07900362846 or via Facebook ‘Cookstown Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann.’