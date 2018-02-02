Community and Voluntary sector to benefit from £700K Council funding

Mid Ulster District Council has earmarked £700K in grant funding for local community and voluntary groups in a grant programme opening on Monday, February 5.

The major investment will provide financial support for a range of activity from sports, arts and culture, community and strategic events to community development and good relations projects.

Sports Grants:

Small Sports, Sports Capital, Strategic Sports Development, Sports Representative Individuals/ Teams (rolling programme).

Community, Arts, Culture Grants

Small Arts, Culture, Heritage & Community, Community Venues, Strategic Arts & Culture Development, Strategic Community Development, Strategic Events Grant, Community Festivals (rolling programme)

Good Relations

Good Relations (rolling programme), Peace IV Grant

Applications can be made for grants in the Sports Representative Individuals/ Teams, Community Festivals and Good Relations programmes on a rolling basis throughout the year, where applications should be submitted 6 weeks in advance of any proposed activity.

Speaking about the investment, the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Kim Ashton said, “Yet again Mid Ulster District Council is reinforcing its commitment to community and voluntary groups in the district by providing such substantial funding, again illustrating the strength and importance of the sector in our district. The funding will allow groups to ‘think big’ and do things that previously seemed impossible.

“I would encourage any groups interested to apply and make their wish-lists become a reality. The online system means it is now easier than ever to apply. I look forward to seeing the fantastic work that will take place across the district as a result.”

Once again this year, groups will be able to complete the entire application process online at www.midulstercouncil.org/grants.

The funding programme opens on Monday 5th February 2018 and closes on Friday, March 16 at 3pm.

The Strategic Arts and Culture Development Programme is made possible through funding raised by The National Lottery and awarded by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland. The Small Sports Grant is being part support by Sport NI, Good Relations by The Executive Office, Community Festivals by Department for Communities, Peace IV is supported by the Special European Union Programmes Body.

For advice or further information contact the Council’s community development service on 03000 132 132, E: communitydevelopment@midulstercouncil.org.