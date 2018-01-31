Community Navigator scheme launched for Mid Ulster

The Community Navigator Service has been officially launched in the Mid Ulster locality, thanks to a contract put in place by the Northern Health & Social Care Trust (NHSCT) in March 2017 with Age NI to deliver the service.

This service is available to anyone over 50 years old, across Cookstown and Magherafelt District areas, and will help connect them to the many vital

Community Navigator for Mid Ulster Anita Kelly (centre) with MLAs Keith Buchannon and Linda Dillon at the launch event.

community/voluntary services and activities within their local area, aiming to improve their social health and wellbeing and promote their independence.

The Navigator also links community and voluntary services to the Northern Health and Social Care Trust services providing a vital pathway to services in the local community.

Patricia McDade, Mid Ulster NHSCT Locality Team Lead said: “We have seen just how successful the Community Navigator service has been in the Causeway area, having recently completed a three-year pilot project, and we are now delighted to see the initiative being rolled out across all four locality areas within the Northern Health & Social Care Trust. We look forward to working with Age NI to develop this service for the Mid Ulster area.”

Anita Kelly, Community Navigator for the Mid Ulster area said: “I am delighted to be involved with this new project and look forward to linking up with the many active community and voluntary groups in the area, promoting their services and activities.”

Lyn Moffet BCRC; Elaine Curry, Age NI; Community Navigators Anita Kelly (Mid Ulster), Stephen Gourley (Antrim/Newtownabbey) and Jenny Dougan (Mid/East Antrim).

“Age NI are delighted to welcome Anita to their team. She will signpost anyone over 50 years old to services and activities that are available within the community,” said Elaine Curry, Age NI Partnership Manager. “This service will continue to encourage everyone to actively age well and will help ensure holistic person-centred care continues to grow momentum across all sectors within Mid Ulster, and indeed across the whole of the Northern Health & Social Care Trust

area.”

If you would like to find out how the Community Navigator Service could benefit you, please contact Anita Kelly on 078 1419 6935 or visit Positive Steps Community Centre, 2c Park Avenue, Cookstown, BT80 8AH or email: communitynavigator.mu@ageni.org