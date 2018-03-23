Confiscation Order against Magherafelt woman

The Department for Communities’ Financial Investigation Unit obtained a Confiscation Order to the value of £6,437.10 against a Magherafelt woman at Londonderry Crown Court on Thursday.

Donna Bell (45) claimed Employment Support Allowance and Housing Benefit on the basis that she was unavailable for employment because of illness, and had no savings or other source of income.

She also received Housing Benefit on the basis that she was in receipt of Employment and Support Allowance.

The defendant was found guilty of claiming these benefits whilst having capital in excess of the statutory limit On December 20. She was sentenced to four months imprisonment suspended for two years on February 1.

At the confiscation hearing on Thursday, the Court granted a Confiscation Order in the amount of £6,437.10.

The defendant must satisfy the order by June 22 or serve a six month prison sentence for non-payment of the order, which will remain payable.