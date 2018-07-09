Consumer Council is urging public to ‘use water wisely’

With the dry, hot weather expected to continue for the forseeable future, a warning has been issued to the public to use water wisely to conserve existing supplies.

John French, Chief Executive of The Consumer Council said; “As we enjoy the beautiful weather we are urging consumers to continue to use water wisely.

“A running tap can use six litres of water every minute. If we all take simple and easy steps such as not leaving the tap running when brushing teeth and keeping a jug or bottle of water to drink in the fridge so as to not run the tap until it gets cold, it will help NI Water to manage the very high demand during this hot spell, and in turn keep the water flowing to all our homes, farms and businesses.”

Farmers are worried about the impact the current dry spell is having on crops.

Not since 1995 has there been such a prolonged spell of dry weather creating drought-like conditions in many areas.

For more simple everyday water saving tips go to www.niwater.com”