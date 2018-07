Cookstown Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson is appealing for calm after bonfire materials were set alight at Killymoon Street.

Condemning the incident, he said such actions were designed to heighten tensions ahead of the Twelfth of July.

"I would appeal for local people to show restraint and not to play into the hands of extremists," he added.

DUP Councillor Wilbert Buchanan also condemned " those who are stoking up trouble in Cookstown by burning bonfire materials at Killymoon Street."