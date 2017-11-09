Cookstown High prize day

The annual Prize Day at Cookstown High School was held in the school’s Upper Hall and was attended by hundreds of prize winners, parents and friends of the school.

The guest of honour this year was past pupil Nigel Eccles, the founder and CEO of Fanduel - a web based fantasy sports company which he founded with his wife.

Year 11 Subject Prize-winners

The proceedings were chaired by Mrs Lynne Dripps, Chairman of the Board of Governors.

In her speech she focussed on the hard and important work of governors and the importance of parental engagement with school in order to strengthen the community. She drew particular attention to the school’s academic performance as well as the

extensive provision it offered in extracurricular activities and through its

support for individual pupils.

Before distributing awards Mr Eccles unveiled a plaque in memory of Rev. Thomas Millar Senior who founded Cookstown Academy in 1806 and remained as headmaster until 1840. Cookstown Academy eventually evolved into Cookstown High School and the school’s Upper Hall will now be called the Millar Hall in his honour.

Prize Day 2017 saw the introduction of a new prize: the Katrina Johnston Award for high achievement in GCSE geography was donated by the geography department in memory of former head of department Katrina Johnston who died tragically in September 2012. The first presentation was made by Mrs Nicola Hagan, the current Head of Department, and the first recipient was John Boden. The school was very pleased to have Mrs

Johnston’s sons Ryan and Ross and their father Niall at the ceremony.

After the distribution of awards, a vote of thanks and presentation to Mr Eccles and his mother, who was also present, were made by Deputy Head Boy James Marks and Head Girl Sarah Hammond.