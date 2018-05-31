Cookstown High School Girls Football success.

The 2017/2018 girls’ football season kicked off in Castlederg High school, where a group of girls from Cooksktown High School travelled down and played against Castlederg, Fivemiletown, and Omagh High Schools.

The girls were unbeaten in the tournament and emerged as joint leaders in the league.

Cookstown High School girls' football team who have enjoyed a successful season.

This meant the girls played Castlederg A team in the final. This was a tough match with end to end play. Lilie Crooks and Olivia Donnelly made some great runs through midfield with Sophie Magee and Katie Anderson remaining solid in defence.

Unfortunately, a breakaway goal by Castlederg saw them win the tournament, but this was a very promising start to the girl’s season.

On May 23, Cookstown hosted their own tournament inviting Aughnacloy High School, Castlederg High School who brought two teams, Magherafelt High School and Royal School Dungannon

who brought two teams. It was a glorious day with the sun shining and lots of talented football players showing off their skills.

Cookstown had a slow start losing 1-0 to Royal Dungannon A team even though they had most of the possession for the match.

They were very unlucky not to take a win against Magherafelt in their next game and had to settle for a 0-0 draw despite having so many chances at goal. In their next match they faced the B team from Royal School Dungannon and again Cookstown were so close to taking the lead, hitting the posts on numerous occasions but had to take a 1-1 draw with Lillie Crooks getting the goal.

Aughnacloy were their next oppositions, the girls played amazing football with the key players of Lillie Crooks, Olivia Donnelly and Adrianna Davis showing their attacking skills against the Aughnacloy defence. The game ended in a 0-0 draw despite a very end to end match and in hindsight this performance showed the talent that Cookstown has, as Aughnacloy made it to the final and only drew two games in total, one of which was this match.

With this result Cookstown knew they would have to be very solid in defence when they faced

Castlederg High School A team, the match was very tough as the temperature was so warm and the girls were getting tired, the final result ended 5-0 to Castlederg but they should be proud of their commitment and desire as they never gave up.

The final game was against Castlederg’s B team and, with a very clear team talk from no other than Northern Ireland’s international goalkeeper and ex-pupil Jackie Burns, whatever she said seemed work and Cookstown got their first win 3-0 and ended the day on a high, finishing fourth in the table over all.