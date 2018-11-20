Cookstown High School pupils mark centenary of WW1 ending

The History department in Cookstown High School has marked the centenary of the ending of the First World War with a range of activities and events.

A ceremony was held in the school’s Eco Garden to commemorate the Armistice centenary.

Gareth Lennox and Kirsty Brodison planting the tree.

During this ceremony, members of the department’s History Club planted a tree in honour of this significant event.

A-Level History pupil Tamzin McClung also provided the musical accompaniment for the ceremony. Mrs Selina Allen, Head of History at Cookstown High Schoo, said the tree would be a “poignant reminder to all who would gaze at it over the years through the History classroom

windows”.

Year 10 pupils, along with the school’s History Club members also visited the Royal British Legion’s First World War exhibition in Cookstown.

History department pupils with their Armistice mural.

Pupils had the opportunity to view a replica tank, Fray Bentos III, and a trench system during their visit. They also got to hold weapons that would have been used by soldiers of the First World War.

The main discussion however, was on the Battle of the Somme and whether the phrase ‘lions led by donkeys’ was an accurate description of the battle.

Pupils then laid a commemorative cross in front of the Cenotaph names at the end of their visit.

A number of History pupils also created two murals to commemorate the Armistice centenary and

Bethany Coulter with her mural.

these were placed on display during the Royal British Legion’s exhibition.

Nine talented and artistic historians designed and painted both murals, devoting much of their free time to them and even coming in to work on them during their Halloween holidays. Special recognition also goes to Bethany Coulter who completed one of the murals individually.

Staff and pupils from the History department.

