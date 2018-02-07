Cookstown High School: where pupils meet high expectations

A school serving the whole community with traditional values, and a clear commitment to preparing young people for life in a rapidly changing world through high quality learning experiences and extensive extra curricular opportunities - this was the message presented at the annual Open Night at Cookstown High School on January 25.

In spite of the event having to be reorganised due to inclement weather, hundreds of primary six and seven pupils accompanied by family members filled the assembly hall at each of the two introductory talks to hear the Headmaster Graham Montgomery spell out the school’s message.

In spite of the event having to be reorganised due to inclement weather, hundreds of primary six and seven pupils accompanied by family members filled the assembly hall of Cookstown High School at each of the two introductory talks to hear the Headmaster Graham Montgomery spell out the schools message.

A family atmosphere prevailed throughout the school as the hundreds of visitors viewed the facilities and took the opportunity to talk with pupils and staff. Departments engaged the prospective pupils in interactive games or crafts, with of course the chance to sample some tasty treats in Home Economics.

Each introductory session started with a slide presentation of a year in the life of CHS before being addressed by the Headmaster Graham Montgomery and Mrs Catherine Hall the Head of Year Eight, The Head Boy Jack Haycock and Head Sarah Hammond addressed the audiences about what the High School means to them followed by Year Eight pupils Leandra Frank and Lee Sampson who each spoke brilliantly about their experiences of starting ‘big school’.

Picking up his theme for the night the Headmaster, Mr Montgomery said: “We believe that timeless values such as personal discipline, good manners and respect should be combined with a fun and rewarding educational experience to ensure that all the young people who come here are well prepared for their future.”

The Headmaster commented afterwards that he was delighted with the turnout, the atmosphere and the feedback.

Spellbound by the displays at Cookstown High School Open Night.

“Open Night is a fantastic opportunity to welcome the community through our doors and to show them the excellent provision we have here. The best advertisement for any school is the pupils; we are a school with high expectations and these young people have shown that they can meet those expectations.”

Preparing for the prospective pupils and parents at Cookstown High School open night.

Looking fascinated by the experiements at Cookstown High School.