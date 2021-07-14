Cookstown musician thrilled by movie success

The comedy about two ex-cons as they plot one last job together, saw off heavyweight competition to win the prestigious award at Porchester Hall in London.

The award ceremony was originally due to take place in March, however, due to the Covid pandemic the ceremony had to be postponed.

Nevertheless, it was certainly worth the wait for all involved in ‘Lucas & Albert’ on their award winning success.

Director Darren S Cook with Denver McCord pictured at the World Premiere of ‘Lucas & Albert’ in Leicester Square in September 2019.

Said Denver McCord: “This is phenomenal news! Congratulations to Director Darren S. Cook, the writers Anthony Longhurst and Robert Putt, the cast, crew, musicians and everyone involved in making ‘Lucas & Albert’, they all deserve this recognition and monumental success.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the entire team right now and I am absolutely honoured to have four of my songs featured in this incredible movie.”

“To emphasise the magnitude of this accomplishment, this sees a low-budget, independent British film beat Sam Mendes 100 million dollar budget epic war movie ‘1917’ nominated in the same category.”

In September of 2019 Denver attended the World Premiere of the movie at The Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Square, alongside writers A.G. Longhurst & Robert Putt, director Darren S Cook, film stars James Osborne, John Altman, Michael McKell, Kim Taylforth and Sidney Livingstone.

The four songs which feature in ‘Lucas & Albert’ are Denver’s self-penned ‘Real Eyes’ ‘Sparkle & Fade’ and ‘Get Your Act Together’ (taken from his debut album ‘Confessions, Questions & Tales’) and his single ‘Come Home’.

All these songs are available to purchase and stream on all digital formats including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

CDs of ‘Confessions, Questions & Tales’ are available to purchase at the Burnavon Box Office, Cookstown, Stewarts Music, Dungannon and his from his official Bandcamp page.

