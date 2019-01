Have you lost a dog in the Cookstown area?

The police are currently taking care of a light brown-coloured dog found at the top of Cookstown town centre.

A PSNI spokesman said the dog was “currently keeping the boys in the sanger company” but they hope his owner will come forward and claim him.

If this is your dog contact police on the non-emergency number 101 or through the PSNI Cookstown Facebook page.