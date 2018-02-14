Cookstown students participate in Interview Skills programme

Sixth form pupils from Holy Trinity College and Cookstown High School abandoned school uniform recently, put on their suits and participated in an Interview Skills Day organised by Mr Wilson, Mrs McSorley and Eye4Education.

Pupils submitted an e-application for a job in their chosen job sector prior to the event.

All ready for the big interview.

On the day of the event they completed an aptitude test, a group assessment task and finally an individual interview by a business advisor.

Eye4Education will return to give each student feedback on their performance at each stage of the process.

In the afternoon pupils availed of the expertise of 8 interviewers representing eight local employers, business organisations and public sector recruiters.

This was a wonderful opportunity for all the pupils, helping them prepare for their future interview processes for employment or further and higher education.

Darren Nixon assessing the group work task.

Mr Wilson, Head of Careers Education at Cookstown High School, said: “This was a wonderful opportunity for all our pupils, helping them prepare for their future interview processes for employment or further and higher education.”

Thanks to the following Business Advisors who helped deliver sessions:

Seana McCreesh - CDE Global, Eoghan McErlean - CDE Global, Diane Morrow - Catalyst-Inc, Eileen Quinn - Colloide Engineering, James Magee – GenPact, Simpson, Liz - CAFRE, Thomas Bradley – South West College, Maguire Eileen – NIE Networks. Karen Davidson – Eye4Education.

Express yourself during the interview.