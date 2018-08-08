Cookstown teen makes the most of Cadet Camp events

Cookstown teenagers have been making the most of their school holidays, packing outdoor adventure, sport and fun into an annual two-week Cadet Camp in England.

While many of their mates are stuck at home complaining about being bored, or are spending their leisure time in front of computer screens, these intrepid teens have been tackling a vast range of mind and body-stretching outdoor activities.

Colonel David Kane, Cadet Commandant 1st (Northern Ireland) Battalion Army Cadet Force, said: “Annual Camp is a traditional highpoint of our year, and for some very good reasons. As far as the Cadets are concerned, it’s all about two weeks of carefree fun and adventure spent in the company of friends, while, for parents, it’s a chance to give their children an action-packed and fully supervised summer experience without breaking the bank.

“Our Cookstown Cadets embraced every opportunity brought to them at this year’s Summer Camp, held at Altcar, near Liverpool, with great good humour and seemingly boundless energy. Now, following a Summer packed with challenge and achievement, they’ll be turning their attention to their annual new membership campaign.”